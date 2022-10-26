SKIES TURN SUNNY BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. Skies will be cloudy as rain showers wrap up across eastern Wisconsin. By sunrise, most of us are dry, but a few sprinkles could linger Lakeside. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon with high into the mid 50s. North winds could gust to 20 mph.

Although skies will be clear Wednesday evening, clouds will increase overnight. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday and highs could be a couple degrees warmer. That warming trend continues Friday as highs get closer to 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with weekend highs also around 60 degrees.

Halloween is looking pretty good this year with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 under partly cloudy skies. Crisp and quiet conditions are currently expected for trick-or-treating Monday evening.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of rain. Turning breezy. LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Early sprinkles near Lake Michigan. Turning mostly sunny. Breezy at times. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 65

