SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County man was on his way to VA clinic

A Silver Alert was issued for Paul Schwalenberg of Racine County
A Silver Alert was issued for Paul Schwalenberg of Racine County(Photos provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued statewide for a Racine County man who can’t be found after leaving his home in Racine County Thursday afternoon.

Paul Schwalenberg, 72, left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA in either Milwaukee or Chicago. His wife is concerned that due to his mental status he won’t remember how to get home. He is driving alone and he doesn’t have a cellphone.

Schwalenberg is a white man, 5′11″ tall, 155 pounds, with blue eyes. He’s balding, with white hair on the sides and back. He was wearing a navy blue winter jacket, denim jeans, and a navy blue ballcap with the word NAVY on it. He’s driving a red, 2014 Ford pickup truck with Wisconsin truck plate KY8803.

Silver Alerts are issued for people with dementia or other cognitive impairment. If you believe you’ve seen Schwalenberg or his pickup truck, contact your local authorities about this Silver Alert or call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 886-2300.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
Brandon Brzeczkowski, one of the teens injured in a bonfire explosion
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Elementary school classroom
INTERVIEW: Dept. of Public Instruction on Wisconsin’s lower test scores
Wisconsin DPI discusses results of the Nation's Report Card
INTERVIEW: Dept. of Public Instruction on lower test scores
Baby on a respirator in the hospital
DEBRIEF: Respiratory illnesses in children