SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County man was on his way to VA clinic

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued statewide for a Racine County man who can’t be found after leaving his home in Racine County Thursday afternoon.

Paul Schwalenberg, 72, left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA in either Milwaukee or Chicago. His wife is concerned that due to his mental status he won’t remember how to get home. He is driving alone and he doesn’t have a cellphone.

Schwalenberg is a white man, 5′11″ tall, 155 pounds, with blue eyes. He’s balding, with white hair on the sides and back. He was wearing a navy blue winter jacket, denim jeans, and a navy blue ballcap with the word NAVY on it. He’s driving a red, 2014 Ford pickup truck with Wisconsin truck plate KY8803.

Silver Alerts are issued for people with dementia or other cognitive impairment. If you believe you’ve seen Schwalenberg or his pickup truck, contact your local authorities about this Silver Alert or call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 886-2300.

