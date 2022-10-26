Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt gets chance with Wisconsin Herd

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Bucks G-League team Wisconsin Herd began training camp practices this week and an Oshkosh native is getting a chance to play in his backyard.

Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt advanced in the local tryout to join the team.

He spent the last few years playing basketball internationally but is now trying to stay home and make that final roster.

“It kind of hit me, like I could be playing here in my hometown with the Herd,” Marquardt says. “I’m a competitor. It’s in my blood, any drill, anything, even off the court, I’m always trying to be in first no matter what.”

“He’s highly efficient,” Herd Head Coach Chaisson Allen says. “He does and knows his role very well, that’s shooting and makes shots. If he doesn’t have a shot, he’s willing to get off the ball. That can fit any rosters.”

