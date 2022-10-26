North Fond du Lac man has been missing for 27 years

James Ruland
James Ruland(FBI)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 27 years since the disappearance of North Fond du Lac man James Ruland.

Ruland was last seen hitchhiking on Oct. 26, 1995, in North Fond du Lac. He was reported missing nine days later.

On Nov. 14, 1995, Ruland’s white Dodge Aires station wage was found at Stretch Truck Stop near North Fond du Lac. The keys were in the ignition and James’s personal items were in the cargo area.

James was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and silver wire-rimmed glasses.

Ruland suffered a severe head injury when he was young and he had a “shunt implant.” Shunts are used to treat a buildup of fluid in the brain. He has a metal plate in his head.

DESCRIPTION

  • White male
  • 6′0″
  • 160 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Wears glasses
  • Last seen wearing green camo jacket, silver wire-rimmed classes

The FBI says James Ruland’s DNA profile has been entered into the nationwide CODIS database.

The FBI has issued a ViCAP alert on James Ruland. That’s the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. The FBI says ViCAP is the “largest investigative repository of major violent crime cases in the U.S. It is designed to collect and analyze information about homicides, sexual assaults, missing persons, and other violent crimes involving unidentified human remains.”

If you have information, contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3377 or the FBI at 800-634-4097. To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.

You can also email vicap@fbi.gov.

CLICK HERE to view the full list of FBI ViCAP missing persons.

