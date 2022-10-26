New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Hy-Vee grocery store is set to open in Ashwaubenon on Nov. 8.

The announcement was made this week on the Hy-Vee website.

The 125,000 square foot space is located at the old Shopko location at Bay Park Square Mall. It includes a Wahlburgers restaurant and Starbucks.

“I would like to welcome you to your new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store. Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, Hy-Chi Chinese food, Top Quality Meats and Seafood, Mia Italian, Fresh Produce, Nori Sushi, and so much more! Our helpful smiles and competitive prices will make Hy-Vee your new favorite place to shop,” says Store Director Mike Landuyt.

Hy-Vee has 285 stores in eight states. It is employee-owned.

“This particular project is estimated to bring in about $20 million of capital investment into that facility, they plan about 125 full-time jobs to support that store,” Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski told us last year.

