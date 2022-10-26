WATCH LIVE: Brooks found guilty of killing six in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty of killing six people while driving through the crowd of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Nov. 21, 2021 attack. The judge is still reading the verdicts on each count. Brooks has been found guilty of the six counts of intentional homicide.

Brooks hung his head as verdicts were read.

As the guilty verdicts were being read in the Darrell #Brooks case, a family member of one of the victims shouted “Burn in Hell you piece of s***.” He was escorted from the courtroom after judge ordered him removed. He was not ticketed/cited or arrested. #WISN12 News. pic.twitter.com/uOlse0I5aD — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) October 26, 2022

The jury received the case Tuesday evening. They ended the day without reaching a verdict and reconvened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At about 9:43 a.m., it was announced the jury had reached a verdict and it would be read at 10:45 a.m. The livestream is available above. The jury deliberated for about three hours.

Jury deliberated for close to 3 hours between last night and this morning — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) October 26, 2022

Wednesday marked day 18 of the trial, which was contentious at times. Brooks represented himself, and had a number of heated exchanges with Judge Jennifer Dorow. At times, Brooks was removed from the courtroom for outbursts. He was placed in an adjacent courtroom and allowed to watch the trial via video.

Brooks asked for a mistrial Wednesday after a post on social media site Reddit claimed to be from a juror in the case. The judge denied it, stating the post was a prank and had been taken down.

#Verdictwatch day 2 jurors ready to get to work. Judge says Reddit post was a prank, post was taken down pic.twitter.com/qt5PJj4EVP — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) October 26, 2022

Judge says no facts behind post to warrant a mistrial or discharge the jury — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) October 26, 2022

Brooks says the post is of alarming concern and to protect the integrity of the trial, the jury should be discharged or declare a mistrial. Brooks adamant this was *not a prank. — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) October 26, 2022

CLICK HERE for our partner station WISN’s full coverage of the Darrell Brook trial.

Brooks says he won’t comply with anything he doesn’t understand pic.twitter.com/jfgNjNn1pC — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.