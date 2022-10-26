WATCH LIVE: Brooks found guilty of killing six in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty of killing six people while driving through the crowd of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Nov. 21, 2021 attack. The judge is still reading the verdicts on each count. Brooks has been found guilty of the six counts of intentional homicide.

Brooks hung his head as verdicts were read.

The jury received the case Tuesday evening. They ended the day without reaching a verdict and reconvened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At about 9:43 a.m., it was announced the jury had reached a verdict and it would be read at 10:45 a.m. The livestream is available above. The jury deliberated for about three hours.

Wednesday marked day 18 of the trial, which was contentious at times. Brooks represented himself, and had a number of heated exchanges with Judge Jennifer Dorow. At times, Brooks was removed from the courtroom for outbursts. He was placed in an adjacent courtroom and allowed to watch the trial via video.

Brooks asked for a mistrial Wednesday after a post on social media site Reddit claimed to be from a juror in the case. The judge denied it, stating the post was a prank and had been taken down.

CLICK HERE for our partner station WISN’s full coverage of the Darrell Brook trial.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

generic crash
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
October 26 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable day
James Ruland
North Fond du Lac man has been missing for 27 years
New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8