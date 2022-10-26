WATCH LIVE: Brooks found guilty of killing six in Waukesha Christmas parade attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty of killing six people while driving through the crowd of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Nov. 21, 2021 attack. The judge is still reading the verdicts on each count. Brooks has been found guilty of the six counts of intentional homicide.
Brooks hung his head as verdicts were read.
The jury received the case Tuesday evening. They ended the day without reaching a verdict and reconvened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At about 9:43 a.m., it was announced the jury had reached a verdict and it would be read at 10:45 a.m. The livestream is available above. The jury deliberated for about three hours.
Wednesday marked day 18 of the trial, which was contentious at times. Brooks represented himself, and had a number of heated exchanges with Judge Jennifer Dorow. At times, Brooks was removed from the courtroom for outbursts. He was placed in an adjacent courtroom and allowed to watch the trial via video.
Brooks asked for a mistrial Wednesday after a post on social media site Reddit claimed to be from a juror in the case. The judge denied it, stating the post was a prank and had been taken down.
CLICK HERE for our partner station WISN’s full coverage of the Darrell Brook trial.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.