INTERVIEW: A partnership between manufacturers and educators

Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce says there are more manufacturing jobs per capita in Northeast Wisconsin than anywhere else in the country
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday night, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturers Alliance will hold its 11th annual awards program in Green Bay. Awards will be given for excellence in manufacturing and to the best education partnerships in K-12 schools.

It’s a special night for a very important part of our local, state and national economy.

Ann Franz, CEO of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance, joined anchor Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss manufacturing in our corner of Wisconsin and why education partners are critical to the success of manufacturing in the future.

Manufacturing is on the rise in Wisconsin -- factory output grew nearly $17 billion over the last decade, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. And Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says there are more manufacturing jobs per capita in Northeast Wisconsin than anywhere else in the country.

