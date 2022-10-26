INTERVIEW: Dept. of Public Instruction on Wisconsin’s lower test scores

The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News first reported Monday, results from tests by 4th and 8th graders show every single state saw a decline in math or reading scores, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the Nation’s Report Card.

Test scores also declined in Wisconsin, but the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) points out the results here remained at or above the national average: Only one state performed significantly better in 4th and 8th grade math, only 4 were better in 4th-grade reading, and only 3 were better in 8th-grade reading.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth asked Abigail Swetz, communications director for DPI, about the test scores and how Wisconsin handled the challenges better than most states.

He also asks about the opportunity gap between white and Black students -- the worst of any U.S. state (only the District of Columbia had a bigger test score gap) -- how the DPI intends to address that, and why the gap is so much wider between whites and Blacks than it is between white and Hispanic students.

