Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office

Fewer girls are joining the scouts
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state.

The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year.

The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in Wisconsin. Two of them are in our area: Camp Cuesta in Baileys Harbor and Camp Winnecomac in Kaukauna.

The Green Bay Girl Scouts Center is also closing. Staff will move to the Appleton location. To accommodate having more staff there, the organization will use two floors of its building instead of one.

In addition to adding space, the Appleton location will be renamed the East Girl Scout Center.

The plan also includes creating a drop-in space in Green Bay where scouts can stock up on cookies, badges and other gear without having to travel to Appleton.

The organization says by taking care of fewer physical locations, it will be able to make improvements to the remaining sites.

“By retaining and maintaining 11 properties, we’ve really been able to do bare minimum maintenance to make sure things are safe and up and running, but we really haven’t been able to do program enhancements or aesthetic enhancements at our properties, and we’d really love to move in that direction,” said Missy Brozek, brand and communications director for the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

The Girl Scouts say these location changes have been in the works for over 3 years. Leaders say like any organization they are evolving to meet changing needs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
Brandon Brzeczkowski, one of the teens injured in a bonfire explosion
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

Latest News

Girl Scouts sign
Girl Scouts closing 2 local camps, Green Bay offices
Physicians at CMH clinics in Bolivar are seeing an increase in respiratory infections.
WI averaging 800 cases of RSV a week, pediatric units nearing capacity
Crews battle an industrial building fire in Manitowoc. Oct. 26, 2022
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc
Fire crews at the scene of the Manitowoc warehouse fire during the day
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire