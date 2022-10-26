DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders.

These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.

Director of the Sex Offender Program, Grace Knutson, says the work to conduct these checks begins in August with reminders shared with offenders starting in September.

“There’s a lot of preparation that goes in ahead of time and a lot of conversations that happen with offenders to make sure they’re doing what they need to do as they’re following the rules,” said Knutson.

Some of the restrictions include:

  • Having any Halloween decorations, either inside or outside the residence
  • Handing out candy or participating in any trick-or-treating activities
  • Wearing a Halloween costume
  • Turning on the porch light during their local trick-or-treating hours

Parents and guardians can check the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website lets users check for registered sex offenders within three miles of a specific address, and search for all registered offenders in a certain municipality, ZIP code or county.

People can also call the Sex Offender Safe Tip Line at 1-877-234-0085 if they have any questions or want to report violations of Halloween restrictions. If they see any unlawful activity or feel threated, they should call 911.

