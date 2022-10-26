Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a fire at a large commercial building used for storage in Manitowoc.

The scene is located at 102 Revere Drive. Part of S 21st Street is blocked near the fire.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

At about 3:17 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting fire at the building. Crews arrived to to find “heavy fire” coming from the roof, according to Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser.

“There was storage of vehicles and other equipment in the back garage areas of the facility,” Blaser said.

Blaser says the fire is contained, but crews will need to conduct extensive overhaul.

The Manitowoc Fire Department will work with Manitowoc Police to investigate the cause of the fire.

Manitowoc Fire issued a box alarm calling in departments from neighboring communities to help at the scene.

Action 2 News This Morning is live at the scene and will bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

October 26 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny afternoon
Fire at Manitowoc business
WATCH: Fire engulfs Manitowoc business
Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt joins Wisconsin Herd
Alex Antetokounmpo is third brother in Bucks organization