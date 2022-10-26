Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a fire at a large commercial building used for storage in Manitowoc.

The scene is located at 102 Revere Drive. Part of S 21st Street is blocked near the fire.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

At about 3:17 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting fire at the building. Crews arrived to to find “heavy fire” coming from the roof, according to Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser.

“There was storage of vehicles and other equipment in the back garage areas of the facility,” Blaser said.

Blaser says the fire is contained, but crews will need to conduct extensive overhaul.

The Manitowoc Fire Department will work with Manitowoc Police to investigate the cause of the fire.

Manitowoc Fire issued a box alarm calling in departments from neighboring communities to help at the scene.

