Concerns rise over RSV as kids’ hospital beds fill up

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are on the rise over RSV cases across the country. The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services says more pediatric hospital beds are filled now than in the past 2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. In some parts of the country, hospitals report they’re at capacity.

Doctors continue to urge parents to watch for any symptoms related to the respiratory virus, including a fever that continues to rise, labored breathing, or lack of energy, appetite or drinking.

As we near cold and flu season, it can be hard to distinguish illnesses, but catching RSV early could be crucial.

Five-month-old Bentley Phillips was featured on ABC’s World News Tonight as he’s trying to recover in a Green Bay hospital.

“It started with the wheezing. He progressed so fast that his oxygen was so low that we don’t know what would have happened if we were home any longer than we were,” the baby’s mom, Jazilyn Phillips, said.

Doctors are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu to prevent what they’re calling a “triple-demic.”

“We’re seeing a lot of RSV right now. My hope is that turns around. What worries me is if we then add in influenza and COVID on top of that, that’s where we can get into trouble,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said.

The influx of young patients in hospitals is also forcing people with less urging illnesses to wait for care.

