CLEARING SKIES AND SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
You can put your umbrella away, the rain is now gone. It won’t be long until the clouds push out of northeast Wisconsin too. As skies clear out this morning, you’ll notice a brisk northwest wind. That dry breeze is giving us seasonable late October weather. Our afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower-half of the 50s. Folks across northern Wisconsin are more likely to have highs in the upper 40s.

High pressure will hang out tonight, keeping us clear and dry. The wind will die down and the air will become calm. That’s a good recipe for temperatures to tumble overnight. It will become frosty after midnight with lows at, and below the freezing mark.

After that, we’re expecting a gradual warming trend over the next few days... The jet stream will be flowing through southern Canada, which bottles up the cold air well north of us. Look for highs to climb into the lower 60s into the weekend. While it won’t be as warm as last weekend, it will still be warmer than normal for this time of year. This mild and dry weather is going to hold for Halloween and the start of November.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Clearing skies. Seasonably cool. A brisk wind. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cold, but calm. Frosty late. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little milder. Clouds arrive towards evening. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Mild and pleasant. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry... HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Clearing skies. Mild again. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A warm start to November. HIGH: 64

