A family business: Alex Antetokounmpo third brother in Bucks organization

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a very family name on the “Baby Bucks” roster. Antetokounmpo. Giannis’ baby brother, Alex.

The youngest of the brothers began training camp this week with the Herd. He joined the Bucks G-League team via a trade with Toronto this summer.

This is a homecoming for Alex who went to high school in the Milwaukee area. But it’s even more special because there are now three Antetokounmpo brothers in the Bucks organization.

“It’s crazy. This is the first time we’ve been close, in the same continent playing basketball together,” Alex says, “Just knowing we’re able to do that is phenomenal.”

And he’s inspired by his older brothers.

“Just seeing them being successful at what they do, just being able to fulfill their dream is motivating. You also got to move at your own pace and know yourself and keep working. Eventually it’ll all fall together.”

When he needs advice, he leans on those older brothers.

“Very helpful as far as the mental aspect. I can call them up for advice and I can let them know I’m going through this, what did you guys do? Cause obviously they went through it, as far as life and basketball,” Alex says. “As far as the court, they can’t play for me, unfortunately, so I gotta go out there and do what I can do. I gotta go out there every day and compete.”

The Antetokounmpos have expressed the importance of family, but Alex says he’ll be living on his own up north instead of having a long commute up I-41.

“I lived in Milwaukee, so it’s time to come see what Oshkosh is about.”

