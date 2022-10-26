3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings

Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity.

Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, a study finds unhappiness might age you more than smoking. How much time could it knock off your life? Well‚ that’s something that’ll make you sad….

