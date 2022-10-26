3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity.

Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, a study finds unhappiness might age you more than smoking. How much time could it knock off your life? Well‚ that’s something that’ll make you sad….

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.