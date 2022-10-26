3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rooftop gardens and a breath of fresh air

The air you breathe at the office gets filter and recycled, but what if it were redirected to plants.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you work in an office building, all of your exhalations are filtered and recycled back into the building. But what if you could put all those heavy sighs during your workday to good use?

Scientists decided to apply the idea of talking to your plants to rooftop gardens, redirecting the air people breathe out to a greener, phytochemical-filled -- and ultimately delicious -- filter.

Brad Spakowitz shows you how their roof garden grows in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

