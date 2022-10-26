17 killed in 2022 as result of UTV/ATV crashes, DNR urges seatbelt and helmet use

ATV (generic)
ATV (generic)(Unsplash)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventeen people in Wisconsin have died this year due to ATV and UTV crashes.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces is urging riders and operators to wear helmets and seatbelts.

“ATVs are popular for work and recreational purposes such as trail riding and hunting,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief. “Protect yourself and loved ones by always wearing a helmet. It’s the single most important piece of protection an ATV or UTV rider can wear.”

Investigators said most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets. In 2021, 47 people were killed as result of ATV and UTV accidents.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71% of fatally injured ATV riders were killed in crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020. Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single vehicle crashes.

In addition to wearing a helmet, follow these tips for a safe ride:

  • Use extra caution when operating on pavement.
  • Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities.
  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
  • In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and long sleeves.
  • Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws here.

Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV (and at least 16 years old for UTV) must complete an ATV safety certification course to operate in Wisconsin (exception: on private property owned by operator’s immediate family).

These safety courses can be taken online or in person. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.

