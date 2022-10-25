Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

First responders rescue a woman who fell 50 feet down Eagle Bluff in Peninsula State Park
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain, more seasonable temps
Darrell Brooks
Jurors get closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade rampage trial Tuesday
2 adults and 4 children were found dead after a fire broke out in their apartment building....
All 6 found dead in Hartland fire died from gunshot wounds