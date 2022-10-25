Volunteers needed for Coats for Kids distribution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is looking for volunteers to help distribute Coats for Kids donations.

The organization is short of volunteers for the 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. shift on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Volunteers will help families pick out coats for their young ones. People bilingual in Spanish are needed.

To volunteer, call Kristine at 920-593-2375 or visit www.sagreenbay.org and click on Volunteer in this Community.

WBAY and Woodward radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors for COATS FOR KIDS.

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need from infants to teens.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics. Mittens, gloves, and hats are also appreciated.

Local dry cleaners work with Coats for Kids to clean them so you don’t have to.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give. A $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a brand-new jacket for a child in need.

The campaign runs Monday, September 26, through Thursday, October 27.

CLICK HERE to find drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.