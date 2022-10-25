US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines

An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.(Audrey McAvoy | AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY MCAVOY
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.

The military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one starting Tuesday.

Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12 hours.

The fuel has been sitting in the pipes since the military suspended use of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility last year after it leaked petroleum into a drinking water well serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

First responders rescue a woman who fell 50 feet down Eagle Bluff in Peninsula State Park
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain, more seasonable temps
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot
Darrell Brooks
Jurors get closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade rampage trial Tuesday
2 adults and 4 children were found dead after a fire broke out in their apartment building....
All 6 found dead in Hartland fire died from gunshot wounds