Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

As we’ve been reporting, on October 14 dozens of teenagers were celebrating the high school homecoming with a bonfire on property in the nearby town of Maple Grove. A 55-gallon drum containing a diesel and gasoline mixture was thrown onto the fire and exploded, burning several people. Some had burns so severe they had to be transported to a burn unit in Milwaukee.

One of the most badly burned victims was Brandon Brzeczkowski. As of a couple of days ago he took a couple of walks, but that and sitting down hurt because of the burns on his legs and backside. Getting out of his hospital bed and coughing also hurt, according to his mother, but he’s resilient. Brandon has a feeding tube and is eating, but his mom says it’s still hard for him to swallow.

He wrote on a whiteboard recently that he wants to go home.

The last update we received on Keira DuChateau came on Saturday. According to Madelin Pagel on Keira’s GoFundMe page, the wraps covering her burns were changed and some now have to be changed daily.

Her right ankle is infected, and Keira will require skin grafts there as well as on her left hand. She needs surgery, but that can’t happen until the infection is gone.

On the positive side, she’s had plenty of visitors and gifts, and Keira and her family appreciate all of it.

