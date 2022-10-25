Things to know about in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 25 in Wisconsin ahead of November’s general election.

Clerks can issue ballots at their offices or designated locations. Each municipal clerk’s office sets its own schedule for in-person absentee voting. CLICK HERE to find your clerk’s office and hours.

In-person absentee voting must conclude by Nov. 6.

Election day is Nov. 8. Major statewide races are governor and U.S. Senate. Incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers is facing a challenge from Republican businessman Tim Michels. Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is being challenged by Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Both races are close.

If you requested a mailed ballot, you should send it back as soon as possible. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says Nov. 4 is the recommended deadline to place your completed ballot in the mail. If you can’t mail it in time, you return it to your clerk’s office.

Completed ballots can arrive no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling has outlawed unmanned ballot drop boxes in the state. That means ballots must be returned to your clerk or designated location.

CLICK HERE for a guide on voting absentee in Wisconsin.

All voters in Wisconsin need to provide identification to return a ballot. CLICK HERE for a list of acceptable forms of identification to vote.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your clerk’s office by Friday, Nov. 4. You can also register on Election Day at your polling place. You must provide proof of residence, such as a utility bill. CLICK HERE to find a list of acceptable forms of proof of residence.

