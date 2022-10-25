RAIN CONTINUES TONIGHT, MORE SUN ON WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s to mid 50s this afternoon. Additional rain will build in from the south and continue during the evening and tonight. Between 1/2″ to over 1″ of additional rain is still possible from the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore over the next 24 hours. Lesser amounts are expected NW of the Fox Valley.

Rain Chances (WBAY)

Temperatures by sunrise Wednesday will range from the low 40s near the lakeshore to the mid 30s across the Northwoods. Northwesterly breezes pick up tonight and they’ll continue tomorrow, generally in the 10 to 20 mph range.

Fair weather is expected for most of the next 7 days. There is the potential for some showers at some point late in the weekend but it’s still iffy. We’re adding the chance of some rain for late Sunday but timing may need to be adjusted. Stay tuned.

Halloween is looking pretty good this year with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 under partly cloudy skies. Crisp and quiet conditions are currently expected for trick-or-treating Monday evening.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with areas of rain redeveloping. HIGHS: Upper 40s to mid 50s

TONIGHT: Areas of rain. Turning breezy. Cooler late. LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Early rain near Lake Michigan. Turning mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A little breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 60

