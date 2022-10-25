Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor

The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister, more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own.

For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to machines helping to keep him alive. He says, “There are days that are better than others, lately it’s been, I haven’t felt as good as I have in the past, but I have zero kidney function now so everything is dependent on dialysis.”

The 38 year old, married father of six, learned about 18 months ago that his only kidney was failing. “In 2020 I went in high blood pressure, they told me, they did some tests and they told me I’m stage 4 kidney failure,” says Schmidt.

Like his sister, who he donated a kidney to back in 2008, Schmidt has from a rare and genetic form of chronic kidney disease. It’s something doctors have only recently discovered. He adds, “When I donated to my sister I was 21, 22 and they did all the testing they didn’t know about this autoimmune one.”

With zero function, of his only kidney, Schmidt was recently added to the transplant list through the Mayo Clinic. His ideal donor would be a healthy man or woman, with O-Negative blood type, the same as Schmidt’s. It’s a search that’s proving to be a challenge. His wife, Angie, adds, “There’s somebody out there, somewhere, we don’t know who they are, but somebody is going to save my kid’s dad’s life. I know they’re out there it’s just finding that person.”

The family has taken to social media and they’re sharing his story publicly in hopes someone will volunteer to be Schmidt’s donor.

He says, “It would be good to get back to a normal life and be able to do stuff, do everything.”

Because he has so much to live for. And according to his wife, “He can’t live forever like this, so a kidney would literally save his life, save his life.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Fire, smoke and water damage to Mr. G's Supper Club near Jacksonport
DEBRIEF: Door County supper club owner emotional over fire damage
Joe Schmidt donated a kidney to his sister. Now he needs a kidney donor himself.
DEBRIEF: "Save Our Daddy" plea for kidney donor
Burn victim Keira DuChateau in the hospital
Update on bonfire explosion victims
The fire-damaged interior of Mr. G's Supper Club near Jacksonport
Mr. G's Supper Club owner sees the fire damage