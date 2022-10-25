Packers raise money for service dogs for veterans

Playoff football at Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.
Playoff football at Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the month of November, the Green Bay Packers will honor military members and veterans through the “Salute to Service” initiative.

Running back Aaron Jones helped to launch the initiative Tuesday at Lambeau Field, where the team announced this year it’s raising money for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

The Wausau-based non-profit provides training and education for service dog candidates and helps provide service dogs to veterans.

Fans can purchase a limited edition, $10 Salute to Service bandanna from the Packers Pro Shop. Half of the profits go to Patriot K9s.

“We’ve had veterans’ lives improve in a lot of different ways,” Patriot K9s of Wisconsin executive director Lani Rethaber said. “I always give examples, we had a veteran get married, another veteran started a business. We’ve had veterans that were homebound -- the record now is eight years -- that are now back out in the community and trying to enjoy life more and be out there.”

In addition to the bandanna, the Packers will offer special discounts and promotions for veterans and current service members at the Packers Hall of Fame, 1919 Kitchen and Tap, and the Packers Pro Shop through November and particularly on Veterans Day.

