MUCH COOLER, WITH MORE RAIN DEVELOPING

A cold front has just pushed through the area... Say “goodbye” to the recent warm autumn weather. Our temperatures will hold in the 50s through most of the day. It’s hard to complain about that though, since this cooler weather is normal for late October.

Just behind this front, we’ll have cloudy skies. More rain developing across Illinois and Missouri is going to ride northward into Wisconsin later today. Our chance of showers will rise into the afternoon, with steady rain likely tonight. Another half inch, to three-quarters of an inch is expected in the Fox Valley. Towns near the lakeshore could see more than an inch of rain through daybreak Wednesday.

Then, a drier north-northwest breeze will pick up late tonight and into Wednesday. That will allow our skies to clear out tomorrow. Our forecast looks dry for the rest of the work-week with seasonable highs in the 50s. The weekend looks slightly warmer with highs around 60 degrees. There might be a chance of showers Sunday night for areas SOUTH of Green Bay, but Halloween (Monday) is probably going to be dry.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Periods of rain, especially this afternoon. Cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 57. steady temperatures

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Overcast skies. Turning breezy late. LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak rain ends lakeside. Clearing and a bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of night showers SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. Mild and brisk. HIGH: 58

