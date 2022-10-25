Man charged with killing children sentenced in attempted escape from jail

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his young children has been sentenced to prison for an attempted jail escape.

Matthew Beyer, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court Monday for a sentencing hearing on charges of Taking Hostages and Attempted Escape.

Beyer had earlier pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison and five years on extended supervision on the hostage charge. The court ordered a sentence of one year and six months in prison for the attempted escape charge, but Beyer will serve that concurrent to the other count. That means he serves both sentences at the same time.

The charges are connected to a 2020 attempt to escape from the Outagamie County Jail with another inmate. A criminal complaint says Beyer provided another inmate, Demetrius Williams, with a piece of cardboard inmates use as a privacy shield when using the bathroom. Williams hid behind the cardboard in the dayroom and surprised an officer when she came to make sure inmates were in their cells.

Williams restrained the guard and threatened her with a pointed pencil. He insisted that Beyer was coming with him and ordered her to open Beyer’s cell. The guard agreed but pressed the button to open a different cell door instead, distracting Williams just long enough to get out of his reach and run down the hallway and yell for help.

Williams was later sentenced to prison for 45 years for killing a three-year-old girl and trying to kill her pregnant mother in Appleton.

Beyer is scheduled to go on trial on Dec. 1 for two 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charges for the 2020 killings of his children, 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

The children were found dead in their mother’s home in Kaukauna on February 17, 2020. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

