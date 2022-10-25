Jurors get closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade rampage trial Tuesday

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, jurors in the trial against Darrell Brooks will hear closing arguments about the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage.

It comes after another battle of wills between the judge and Brooks, who is defending himself.

Brooks’s final defense witness was an auto expert. Brooks tried to make a last-minute argument that there was a malfunction with the red SUV driven through the Christmas parade. However, Judge Dorow told Brooks that argument came too late in the process.

That led to a combative day in court, and Brooks was again sent to another room. Brooks told the judge he’ll tell the jury not to follow the law.

“They have the power. They have the power to nullify laws they don’t agree with,” Brooks claimed.

“You are absolutely not allowed to tell the jury that,” the judge responded. “There’s a jury instruction that I will have ready to go. If you even attempt to raise the issue of jury nullification, sir, you have absolutely no right to raise that.”

Jurors have been asked to bring overnight backs with them on Tuesday. They’ll be sequestered once deliberations get underway.

