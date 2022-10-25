JOB OPENING: Weekend Morning News Anchor/MMJ

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV in Green Bay is looking for an experienced, dynamic anchor and storyteller to anchor our #1 rated weekend morning news team, and report 3 days a week. You will join a very strong team that loves morning news and has great chemistry.

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Strong on-camera delivery with the ability to ad-lib

Strong social media skills, including an active presence on Twitter and Facebook and a keen eye toward what’s trending locally and nationally

Develop original content through independent sources and social listening- Demonstrated ability to work under pressure

You will be expected to take a leadership role in the broadcasts, assisting with the show’s execution and writing

Community and promotional appearances will also be a part of your job duties

Qualifications/Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of news reporter experience and anchoring experience preferred

Wisconsin/Upper Midwest knowledge is a plus

A reel with examples of strong breaking, general, and feature news anchoring and reporting

A valid drivers license is also required

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. Click the “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

