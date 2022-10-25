JOB OPENING: Newscast Producer for Action 2 News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is looking for a content-driven newscast producer to join our award-winning news team. This producer should have the ability to seek out and present relevant and immediate stories with a keen eye toward important news of the day and enterprise. We need a self-starter who can juggle planning, producing, social media, and web -- inspired to perform without outside help, and capable of carrying out a given task with all details necessary to get the task done well. Apply online at Gray.TV/careers.

Primary duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Produces assigned newscast. Responsible for story selection, treatment, writing stories using available video, interviews, graphics and other resources to clearly convey what is happening in an engaging way that viewers understand

Thrives on information that is still unfolding and happening in the moment

Can clearly communicate with production staff, anchors and field crews

Excellent writer, understands and consumes news from many different sources, understands role of social media in newsgathering

Can take charge in the booth when timing newscasts to add breaking news or drop stories for time

Qualifications/Requirements:

Prefer at least 1 year working at a television station with a strong news department or a digital, multi-platform news operation. Experience with morning news is a plus

Excellent conversational writing and communication skills

Experience in web and graphic design software, digital publishing applications and multimedia production software

Experience with digital content management systems and Edius Video editing

Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. Click the “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

