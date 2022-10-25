INTERVIEWS: Neenah debate students win national honors

Only 1 other student in Wisconsin and a total of 184 students across the U.S. received this honor.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Neenah High School seniors are keeping rare company these days. Parker Dedeker and Robert Barthell were recently honored with the National Speech & Debate Association’s Speaking and Service Award. Only one other student in the state received this honor and only 184 students nationwide, out of over 140,000 members.

Parker is the reigning national champion in congressional debate.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth sat down with Parker and Robert to learn more about the award, which is based in part on community service and leadership activities, why they feel it’s important to be involved, and how they see other young adults getting involved as well.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

First responders rescue a woman who fell 50 feet down Eagle Bluff in Peninsula State Park
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain, more seasonable temps
Darrell Brooks
Jurors get closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade rampage trial Tuesday
2 adults and 4 children were found dead after a fire broke out in their apartment building....
All 6 found dead in Hartland fire died from gunshot wounds
Tim Michels
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system