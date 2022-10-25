INTERVIEWS: Neenah debate students win national honors

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Neenah High School seniors are keeping rare company these days. Parker Dedeker and Robert Barthell were recently honored with the National Speech & Debate Association’s Speaking and Service Award. Only one other student in the state received this honor and only 184 students nationwide, out of over 140,000 members.

Parker is the reigning national champion in congressional debate.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth sat down with Parker and Robert to learn more about the award, which is based in part on community service and leadership activities, why they feel it’s important to be involved, and how they see other young adults getting involved as well.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.