In-person absentee voting begins

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - In-person absentee voting in Wisconsin began Tuesday, giving voters another option to cast their vote in time for the general election.

With two weeks until election day, voting officials say now is the time to figure out how you plan to vote for the Nov. 8 election.

Every village, town and city clerk’s office in the state is required to offer in-person absentee voting, but their times may vary so check with your local clerk’s office.

“We opened at 7:30 this morning. I think we’ve already had more than 120 voters, so good turnout,” De Pere City Clerk Carey Danen said.

Lunch hour was quite busy over at De Pere City Hall as people took advantage of the first day of in-person absentee voting in the state.

“This is exactly the same as voting at the polls. They need to bring their photo ID with them, they state their name and address to receive their ballot, so it’s pretty much exactly the same as the process of the polls except for that it’s an absentee,” Danen said.

The ballots are then locked up until election day when they’re counted.

The same goes for absentee voting by mail. So far, 472,000 absentee ballots were requested by voters across the state and 258,000 have been returned so far to be counted on Nov. 8.

In Brown County, about 56% of the requested absentee ballots by mail have been returned to a clerk’s office.

If you choose to vote absentee by mail, keep this in mind. “Unstaffed dropboxes are not allowed per a recent court decision,” Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, said. “There may be some communities where the clerk’s office does have a staff dropbox, so you may see something like the dropbox within your municipal body that’s staffed by your clerk’s office, but there won’t be standalone dropboxes available for voters.”

Danen added, “Voters are required to return their own ballot, whether they’re mailing it or bringing it into city hall -- with certain exceptions, if somebody has a disability that prevents them from being able to do that themselves. But you can’t anymore, you can’t return yourself’s and your spouse’s or your neighbor’s ballot; you have to do your own.”

CLICK HERE to get answers to frequent questions about early voting, registering to vote, and valid forms of identification.

