Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s District Attorney has announced charges against a man accused of “double voting” in the November 2020 election.

Edward A. Malnar has been charged with Felony Election Fraud and Obstructing an Officer for allegedly voting twice on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission sent a criminal referral to the District Attorney’s Office in April of 2020. Fond du Lac Police investigated the case. They allege Malnar cast a vote in Wisconsin and Michigan.

“This case is not indicative of a ‘stolen election’ but I will continue to defend our democracy and our election laws by ensuring the rule of law is upheld,” said Toney, a Republican running for State Attorney General. “We must ensue every ballot is treated and counted the same across Wisconsin with a level playing for all. When someone violates election laws it diminishes the votes of everyone else following the law.”

A criminal complaint states elections records show Malnar voted in person in Fond du Lac in November 2020 and voted absentee in Houghton County, Mich.

The complaint does not identify for whom Malnar cast his ballot.

Malnar is due in court on Nov. 15, 2022.

Two people have been convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County related to the November 2020 election. One defendant illegally registered their voting location with a PO Box, despite not living in the county. Another defendant voted while serving a felony sentence.

Toney is challenging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the November 2022 election.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.