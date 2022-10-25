Fond du Lac Hazardous Materials team stops leak from semi trailer

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews responded to a hazardous materials leak in Fond du Lac Monday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m., a semi-tractor box trailer was traveling south on Highway 41 when it was noticed to be leaking a substance from rear cargo doors. Officers stopped the truck just south of Highway 151 and called in the Hazardous Materials team.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says they worked with the driver and shipping company to identify the leak and stop it from spreading to the ground.

Hazardous Materials technicians entered the rear of the trailer and found a 55-gallon steel drum “of a hazardous product” empty. The drum had been punctured from the bottom and leaked into the back of the trailer.

Chief Erick Gerritson says the drum contained an ink product that was “a hazardous flammable liquid.”

Techs placed absorbent pads, pillows and socks at the rear of the trailer to stop the flow to the ground.

A clean up crew came in to finish clearing the scene.

Fire Rescue received help from the Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

