First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life.

She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff.

Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission a success.

Video shared by the Gibraltar Fire Department is just a glimpse of the treacherous rescue at the park in Door County after a 32-year-old woman fell from a parking lot on top of Eagle Bluff, landing on a ledge about 50 feet below.

Gibraltar Fire Capt. Bob Volpe said, “We had very little space and it was on an incline, probably 15-20 degrees where she was.”

Getting to that ledge was no easy task.

“I had all my resources that were coming on scene,” Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said. “I would tell them you need to take all your equipment, go down the trail.”

“We start assessing, figuring out what her injuries are, how stable she is, and what our priorities are for removal in that instance -- are very dependent on the fire department,” Aaron LeClair, director of emergency services said.

At one point, she started to slip, Capt. Volpe said.

“So we’re trying to anchor ourselves to hold her in place while we’re treating her at the same time,” he said.

Because of her location, she couldn’t just be lowered down in a basket.

“We had to move her about 75 feet west of her location on this shelf and drop her down, so there’s that inherent danger. We didn’t have harnesses, EMS didn’t have harnesses, so we put a line across where we tied folks into that line,” Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said.

Then one by one, hand by hand, she was passed along as daylight was slipping away.

“We’re basically next to each other. There’s usually four people holding the basket at the same time, and we’re basically passing the basket, going over trees, repositioning people. It was the only way to do it,” Volpe said.

Eventually she was lowered into a boat and taken to shore, put in an ambulance, and ultimately flown via helicopter to a Green Bay hospital.

“The goal was to get her down safely so we could get her to advanced medical care, and that’s exactly what happened,” Volpe said.

While Door County is a large peninsula, emergency responders say it’s a tight-knit community and they all have each other’s back, including those who are volunteers.

The Gibraltar fire chief said they are always looking for more volunteers to join their team to help in situations just like this.

