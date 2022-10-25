Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business.

As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.

From the outside, along Highway 57, Mr. G’s looks like it did a week ago when owners Bob and Mary Geitner closed down for the season. But around back, and on the inside, evidence of a raging fire triggers a lot memories and emotion.

“Almost 50 years,” Bob Geitner sighed. “So many family and friends had events over the years. You know, it was hard work but it was good... It gets in your blood.”

Geitner was seeing the damage for the first time Tuesday, just returning home from New Orleans where he attended his son’s wedding over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, his sister called with news about the fire.

“You don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you, but it does,” says Geitner.

As for the cause of the fire, Geitner says it remains to be determined.

“I really don’t know at this point, but they said the hot spot was in the back of the kitchen, so I guess they’ll be able to tell what it was,” says Geitner.

After taking over for his parents and running the supper club since 1981, the Geitners were looking to sell and had some interested potential buyers.

But now, the future of Mr. G’s is in doubt.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t talked to our insurance agents. I don’t know where we’re at. We have insurance, so hopefully we certainly would like to keep the tradition going on, and the supper club, the locals enjoy it and we got a good rapport with family and friends around here,” says Geitner.

