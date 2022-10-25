Divers in choppy Lake Winnebago after suspected drunk driver goes into water

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers are in Lake Winnebago Tuesday morning after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the choppy waters.

Rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle remains submerged.

One person was in the vehicle and was able to get to shore safely. Divers searched the water and shoreline, but found no one else. They confirmed the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell Action 2 News the driver was intoxicated and was taken into custody on shore.

Divers are working to remove the vehicle from the water.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

