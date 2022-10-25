COOLER TUESDAY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN

Areas of rain will move through the area tonight. Temperatures will hover in the 60s past midnight before falling back into the 50s by sunrise. Breezy southerly winds continue tonight, but will die down and turn westerly Tuesday morning.

Additional areas of rain will move from south to north across the region on Tuesday with the steadiest rain Lakeside. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 50s throughout the day. Another batch of steady, more widespread rain should develop late Tuesday night and should wrap up early Wednesday.

Despite some early rain Wednesday, the afternoon should turn mostly sunny. The rest of the work week and coming weekend is shaping up to be dry and pretty quiet. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s continue through Friday.

Looking ahead... the coming weekend has the appearance of another good one with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild highs around 60 degrees, or into the low 60s. Some showers could return late on Halloween, but daytime highs on Oct. 31st should still be above average in the upper 50s.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-15 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. Maybe thunder? LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Areas of rain. Cooler, less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Early rain & clouds EAST, then sunny. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Nice & mild again with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: A little cooler. Mostly cloudy. Stray shower? HIGH: 57

