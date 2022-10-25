Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week(Langlade County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead.

Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

