All 6 found dead in Hartland fire died from gunshot wounds

2 adults and 4 children were found dead after a fire broke out in their apartment building....
2 adults and 4 children were found dead after a fire broke out in their apartment building. (WISN, VIEWER PICS, CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say all 6 people found dead in an apartment house fire in the village of Hartland died of gunshot wounds. Police are now switching the investigation to a possible murder-suicide.

Police say Connor McKisick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The second adult was identified as Jessica McKisick. The other victims were two 3-year-old boys and two girls, ages 12 and 14.

Several guns were found on the property, and investigators also found a flammable liquid in an area it wouldn’t normally be found.

Police Chief Torin Misko said, “This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community.”

Schools that the two girls attended sent letters to families and started fundraising to help with funeral expenses.

Hartland is about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

