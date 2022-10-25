9-year-old found locked in dog cage outside of home, deputies say

(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and...
(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and 56-year-old Shelley Barnes.(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, N.C. (Gray News) – Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old was found locked in a dog kennel outside in North Carolina, according to deputies.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned neighbor called to report a child locked in a cage outside Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived, they found the child in the cage, secured with a padlock.

Deputies were able to get the 9-year-old out and transported the child to the hospital.

Due to the urgent circumstances, deputies forced entry into the home. They arrested 30-year-old Sarah Starr, 32-year-old Jonathan Starr and 56-year-old Shelley Barnes.

Two other children were found inside the home and checked out by EMS but had no obvious injuries.

The 9-year-old was released from the hospital later the same day. All three children found at the home have been taken in by Davidson County Social Services.

Sarah Starr and Jonathan Starr have been charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment. Barnes has been charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances.

All three adults are in custody at the Davidson County Jail. Sarah Starr and Jonathan Starr are each being held on a $100,000 secured bond. Barnes is being held on a $300,000 secured bond.

They are all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Burn victim Keira DuChateau in the hospital
Update on bonfire explosion victims
The fire-damaged interior of Mr. G's Supper Club near Jacksonport
Mr. G's Supper Club owner sees the fire damage
Patriot K9s is a Wausau-based non-profit that trains service dogs for veterans
Packers raise money for K9s for veterans
Writer-director James Gunn appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles on...
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body