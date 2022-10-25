3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Microplastics

Brad talks about an unlikely source for microplastics and an unexpected method of removing microplastics from the water
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maybe you’re tired of hearing about microplastics in the environment, like scientists are going around and around in circles about the damage they cause, trying to get as much mileage out of the issue as they can.

Well this might be a good year to learn about microplastics as Brad Spakowitz shows you they’ve turned up in a place -- or product -- you might not expect. It’s time for these pollutants to hit the skids.

There’s a new sheriff in town hunting down microplastics, and his name is Gilbert. As Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES continues, check out this charming drone that could school microplastics on how to clean up their act.

