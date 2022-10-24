Woman, 29 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An 86-year-old woman and 29 dogs were killed in a Phoenix house fire Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the home around 12:45 p.m., when they rescued the woman and took her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.

Firefighters were able to save nine dogs and take them to the Arizona Humane Society, but 28 of the dogs died at the home. AHS said early Monday morning that another dog had died, bringing the total to 29.

AHS said two of the surviving eight dogs have a “guarded prognosis.” They described the situation as seemingly being “hoard-like conditions,” with many of the dogs being underweight and having ticks, matted fur, and urine-soaked fur.

Fire officials are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

