Vigil honors former Grand Chute Officer killed in line of duty in Texas

CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - A former Grand Chute Police Officer killed in the line of duty in Texas was honored Sunday with a candlelight vigil.

Officer Steve Nothem was killed last week while responding to the scene of an intoxicated driving arrest. His squad was hit by another driver who also died.

Nothem, a Kiel native, spent four years with the Grand Chute Police Department before taking a job with the Carrollton Police Department in Texas.

At Sunday’s vigil, people wore Disney and Marvel themed t-shirts. Nothem was a big fan of Captain America.

Nothem’s fellow officers called him their “favorite Wisconsin transplant.” They spoke fondly of hearing his Wisconsin accent on radio calls.

Nothem spent several years in the Marines before securing his first law enforcement job with the Grand Chute Police Department back in 2016. He spent about four years on the Grand Chute police force before moving to Texas with his family.

Nothem leaves behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, and a 1-year-old daughter.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family. CLICK HERE to donate.

More services will be held this week:

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26: Visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco, Texas. 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27: Funeral at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas at 1 p.m.

