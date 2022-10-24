UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentor’s visit

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and staff awoke Monday morning to find vandalism across the campus opposing an impending visit by a conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

Painted messages such as, “Hey UW, the community is watching” and “Dude Go Away,” were spotted across campus, as well as a large The Bucky Badger statues on campus and covered the Memorial Union entrance sign were also covered in red paint with various images and text.

Walsh, who hosts an eponymous podcast, is scheduled to speak Monday night at UW’s Great Hall following a free screening of his film, “What is a Woman?” According to the YAF’s calendar he will be participating in a question-and-answer session with them.

UW-Madison was listed as one of six initial stops on a YAF-backed tour by Walsh.

A tweet Sunday night by YAF proclaimed “campus unrest about (Walsh) is ramping up,” and accused UW of trying to vilify him.

The tweet included four images purportedly shared by Dean of Students Christina Olstad and Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs – Identity and Inclusion Gabe Javier citing the upcoming event and expressing the university’s commitment to inclusion. NBC15 News has reached out to Olstad and to verify the message and confirm it was shared by the university.

A UW Police Department spokesperson confirmed the incident is under investigation and had no further comment.

