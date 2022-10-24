Suspect in Green Bay gas station shooting identified, charged

Ziante Watts
Ziante Watts(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police have arrested and identified their suspect in an attempted robbery where the robber shot at a gas station clerk.

Ziante Watts was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash.

A man tried to hold up the Mobil store on University Ave. on October 3 while there were customers in the store, demanded money, and fire a gun. A bullet hole was left in the wall behind the counter where the clerk was standing, but the would-be robber fled without getting cash or anything else.

Thirty-one-year-old Ziante Watts, from neighboring Bellevue, was arrested a few days later during a traffic stop and held for a probation violation.

Watts will be back in court on November 11 to continue his initial appearance.

Online court records show Watts was convicted of armed robbery in Milwaukee County in 2009. He served time at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

