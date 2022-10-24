Suamico man gets 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

Randall Robenhorst
Randall Robenhorst(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 63-year-old Suamico man was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison plus 15 years of extended supervision for sexually assaulting a young girl 13 years ago.

Randall Robenhorst was found guilty by a jury of three counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with a Person under the Age of 13, as well as child enticement by exposure and other crimes.

Prosecutors say the assaults happened at a home in Little Suamico between November 2009 and February 2010, when the victim was 4 years old. The crimes weren’t reported until last year.

Robenhorst will have to register as a sex offender and submit a DNA sample. When he gets out of prison, he’s forbidden from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 without approval from his probation agent.

