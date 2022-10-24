Suamico man gets 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 63-year-old Suamico man was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison plus 15 years of extended supervision for sexually assaulting a young girl 13 years ago.

Randall Robenhorst was found guilty by a jury of three counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with a Person under the Age of 13, as well as child enticement by exposure and other crimes.

Prosecutors say the assaults happened at a home in Little Suamico between November 2009 and February 2010, when the victim was 4 years old. The crimes weren’t reported until last year.

Robenhorst will have to register as a sex offender and submit a DNA sample. When he gets out of prison, he’s forbidden from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 without approval from his probation agent.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.