RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE, TURNING COOLER TOMORROW

Today will be the last extremely mild day for a while. Inland areas may get back into the low and mid 70s again while “cooler” 60s are more likely near Lake Michigan. Keep in mind the average high today should be in the mid 50s. Our afternoon will be variably cloudy overall but a few showers may occur. Some wind gust may be over 30 mph once again from the south.

Areas of rain will develop this evening and continue tonight. Temperatures will hover in the 60s into the wee hours of the night before falling back into the 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Breezy southerly winds continue tonight.

Additional areas of rain will move from south to north across the region on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 50s for most of the day. One good thing: lighter westerly winds just 5 to 15 mph.

While some rain may affect far eastern Wisconsin Wednesday morning, the rest of the work week and coming weekend is shaping up to be dry and pretty quiet. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s continue through Friday.

Looking ahead... the coming weekend has the appearance of another good one with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild highs around 60°, or into the low 60s. Some showers could return late on Halloween, but daytime highs on Oct. 31st may still be around 60°.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Variably cloudy. Breezy & mild. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. Maybe thunder? LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Areas of rain. Cooler, less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Early rain & clouds EAST then sunny. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice & mild. HIGH: 61

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.