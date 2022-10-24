Pharmacies cutting hours

Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now.

Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe it’s happening because there are fewer students interested in attending pharmacy schools these days compared to the past, making it harder to fill the role.

The decreased interest in entering the field is partially responsible for the worker shortage and is affecting customers who need to pick up their medications.

Some pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, are shortening their hours of operation and even closing locations. Topeka, Kansas, was hit hard with four of their eight Walgreens closing last week.

Streu’s Pharmacy also says because of staffing constraints there’s less time to engage with the customer.

“Certainly times where we might be able to sit and have a conversation with somebody about not being adherent to their medications or maybe needing something different because of the effectiveness of others, those conversations can’t happen when you’re short on staff and you’ve still got to pump out all the work you normally do,” pharmacist John Lemke said.

The Bay Area Workforce Development Board says this shortage is happening throughout the health care field. While some industries can offer remote work or other perks to attract employees, health care is different because it’s largely hands-on.

To minimize the impact of the shortage, pharmacists advise customers to plan ahead and take advantage of services, such as scheduling to pick up multiple medications in one trip.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

Pumpkins for sale at Blaser's Acres in Suamico
Pumpkin patch keeps prices steady
Hailey Hopper, center, donated about 300 items to the Hope on the Block resource cabinet at the...
Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless
(Left to right) Nick Teifke, Sustain Fond du Lac; Fond du Lac Public Library director Jon Mark...
Hope on the Block opens first resource closet
Streu's Pharmacy in Green Bay
Pharmacies cutting hours