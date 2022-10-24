ON AND OFF RAIN THROUGH TOMMORROW

You might run into a little rain this morning... Scattered showers are pushing through northeast Wisconsin. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but nothing severe. Drivers will have to watch for wet roads, which could be slick if newly fallen leaves are on the pavement. The afternoon looks drier, but skies will stay mostly cloudy.

Despite limited sunshine, it’s going to be a warm late October day. Highs will be in the lower half of the 70s, with 60s near the Bay and Lake Michigan. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer than normal. That’s mainly because to our breezy south winds. We’ll see frequent wind gusts around 25 mph, which could become stronger if we see any breaks in the clouds.

Changes arrive tonight as a cold front pushes into eastern Wisconsin. We’ll have another round of rain after midnight, lasting through most of tomorrow. Another 0.25″ to 0.75″ of welcome rainfall will fall across the area. Behind the front, a lighter west breeze will keep our temperatures cooler and steady.

Seasonably cool weather will return from Wednesday through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s, with sunny to partly cloudy skies. It looks like this nice weather will last all the way through Halloween.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Chance of morning showers. Thunder possible. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. Maybe thunder? LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Less wind. Cooler, steady temperatures. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.